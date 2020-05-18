The Wallowa County Commissioners will take up the subject of recycling Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. when they meet with representatives of the Wallowa County Recycling Task Force. The group includes Randi Jandt, Peter Ferre, and Leon Werdinger. "This is the big week of the Commissioner’s meeting where we will get to present the Recycling Task Force recommendations," Jandt said. "It’s hard to think of a better way to spend a Wednesday morning than to join a Wallowa County commissioners Zoom meeting and it’d be great to have heaps of people on the call to show the commissioners that a lot of people here care about the recycling program. There will be an opportunity for public comment. So please consider joining in."
The meeting will be accessible via ZOOM. The link is:
wallowacountyrecycling@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.