The Wallowa County Commission has asked Gov. Kate Brown for permission to enter Phase 2 of COVID-19 recovery by Friday, June 5, a request that is now under review, according to Oregon.gov.
“Wallowa County still meets all the original prerequisites and Wallowa County meets the additional criteria, as set out in your letter today, required to enter Phase II,” Commissioner Susan Roberts wrote Friday, May 29.
“We have one active, nonhospitalized, case at this time. Our only other case has been deemed recovered by OHA (Oregon Health Authority.) The contact tracing for Wallowa County is provided by the state and I believe the number of tracer(s) is one.”
Phase 2 is supposed to last 21 days. According to Oregon.gov, Phase 2 may include:
• Optional increased work in offices.
• In-person local gatherings up to 100 with physical distancing (tentative & subject to change).
• Visitation to nursing homes (limited).
Roberts said Tuesday she was trying to get in touch with the governor’s office and the OHA, who were supposed to let her know if Phase 2 would be approved.
“They said they wouldn’t tell us anything until tomorrow,” she said. However, she’s not been impressed by the communications from Salem in the past.
“They’ve got a really bad habit of not letting us know and then they just have a news conference and let us know that way,” Roberts said.
Wallowa County is one of 20 Oregon counties with requests to move into Phase 2 under review. None had been accepted as of Tuesday, June 2. Multnomah County has not requested moving into Phase 1.
As for Phase 3 — which includes the highest-risk activities — large gatherings and events are not possible until a reliable treatment or prevention such as a vaccine is available. As a result, these remain canceled or significantly modified at least through September, according to Oregon.gov. Phase 3 details are vague.
“They haven’t got a clue what that might look like,” Roberts said, adding that schools may start but without contact sports.
The commissioner said she understands that public officials are expected to have answers.
“It’s practically impossible for people in our walk of life to say, ‘I don’t know,’ ” she said. But as for COVID recovery, “They don’t really know what to do.”
Roberts is determined to get the state to relax its restrictions.
“I’ve already told them that if they hold us up, I’m going to drive on down to Salem and …”
