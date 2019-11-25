Concussion, the most common form of traumatic brain injury, has been linked to an increased risk of depression and suicide in adults. New research published by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston suggests high school students with a history of sports-related concussions might be at an increased risk for suicide completion.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second-leading cause of death in Americans ages 10 to 34.
Common symptoms of a concussion include loss of consciousness, headache, confusion, and change in mood.
Researchers discovered that teenagers who reported having a concussion in the last year were more likely to report feelings of depression, suicidal ideations, and planned or previous suicide attempts.
Male participants with a reported concussion in the last year were twice as likely to report having attempted suicide and three times more likely to report a history of receiving medical treatment for an attempted suicide than those who did not have a recent concussion.
The study also revealed female students with a history of concussions had greater odds to report all risk factors of suicide. A recently published article in the journal Pediatrics revealed female high school athletes have higher concussion rates than their male counterparts.
“Everyone needs to be aware of the warning signs and the risks that come with concussions — parents, teachers, coaches, but also the students themselves,” Mantey said. “If there is any concern that a child may have suffered a concussion, it is critical to seek medical attention. If a child is diagnosed with a concussion, everyone in their support network should look for changes in mood or behavior that may be warning signs of reduced mental well-being.”
