SALEM — A 14th COVID-19-related death has been reported in Wallowa County.
The Oregon Health Authority's report on Thursday, Jan. 27, listed a 70-year-old Wallowa County woman among more 19 deaths related to the coronavirus. The woman died at home on Dec. 15, more than four months after testing positive on Aug. 4, and had underlying conditions.
The Jan. 27 report indicated there were 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County among 7,871 more cases in the state. The county has reported 69 cases in the last three days. For the course of the pandemic, there have been 1,089 cases and 14 deaths in the county — including close to 300 cases in January alone.
Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are approaching a record, with 1,130 people in the hospital due to the illness. Region 9 is up to 32 hospitalizations, an increase of seven in the last two days.
The latest breakthrough report showed 28 new breakthrough cases in Wallowa County, cases where someone tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. For the pandemic, there have been 192 breakthrough cases in the county, including 65 from Jan. 2-22 — the time of the last three breakthrough reports.
Vaccinations rates are up to 71.6% of adults who have had one shot, 66.8% who have been fully inoculated and 38% who have had a booster.
