WALLOWA LAKE — It wasn’t the usual Swiss-Bavarian celebration, but Oregon Alpenfest organizers weren’t about to let a pandemic totally shut them down Saturday, Sept. 26, after more than 40 years of celebrating in Oregon’s alpine country.
Alpenmeister Chuck Anderson guessed several hundred visitors showed up to the Alpine Art, Antique and Craft Fair at the home of Lynn Wolf on Nez Perce Road in the Wallowa Lake Village.
Wolf, who is the longtime chairwoman for the fair, offered her yard for the half-dozen vendors who turned out this year. Usually, there are about 20 or more food and craft vendors, Anderson said.
The winner of a drawing for a handcrafted quilt from vendor Jean Wills has yet to be announced.
Although there were no Tyrolean Dancers, alpine music was available virtually with online performances by Molly B & Squeezebox.
Anderson said no one kept an actual count of how many people came to the fair and it will be a couple weeks before it is known how many people mailed donation checks to help propel the Oregon Alpenfest into the future.
Alpenfest plans to be back next year, with the dates already set for Sept. 23 to 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.