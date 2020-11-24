ENTERPRISE — A third Wallowa County death related to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday, Nov. 24, in a press release from the Oregon Health Authority.
The death was an 89-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died Nov. 9, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions, according to the OHA release.
Wallowa County hasn’t had any new cases reported in several days and its total remains at 70.
Tuesday’s report included 21 new deaths and 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 67,333 and the death toll to 847.
According to the OHA, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon on Tuesday continues to rise, having increased to 474, 18 more than Monday.
There are 113 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, four more than Monday.
