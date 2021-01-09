There were two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Wallowa County Saturday, Jan. 9, by the Oregon Health Authority, putting the overall total since the start of the pandemic at 88.
It's the fourth time in five days that multiple COVID-19 cases — two each on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday — have been reported by the OHA this week.
The count was part of another 1,643 cases in the state, which moved the overall total to 124,476. There are now 1,603 deaths attributed to the virus after 28 more reported Saturday.
The number of vaccine doses administered increased to 88,362.
