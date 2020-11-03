ENTERPRISE — While the coronavirus pandemic has affected many organizations and businesses in obvious ways, there’s at least one that’s not so obvious — Alcoholics Anonymous.
A group that traditionally operates under the radar, hence its “anonymous” designation, AA in Eastern Oregon has done like most groups and modified its operations.
According to the group’s website, oregonaadistrict29.org, it meets in Enterprise from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
A spokesman for the local group, who declined to be identified but was eager to get the word out about the program, said AA in Enterprise had been closed down for about three months at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their regular meeting place across from the Wallowa County Courthouse was deemed too small for the 16 members who regularly attend to be able to socially distance. Then, they got together and agreed to meet at the Enterprise City Park where they could maintain the distance.
“We still wear masks,” the spokesman said.
He said the local group is officially recognized by the national AA group. Another group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Church of Christ in Wallowa, but that’s more just a meeting of alcoholics that is not part of the national AA group.
The spokesman said members of the Wallowa group have been attending the Enterprise group and told him the Wallowa meetings have been suspended.
In fact, the Enterprise group also is there to help more than just alcoholics. The spokesman said people with overeating, gambling, narcotics or other problems are welcome. The nearest Narcotics Anonymous group is in La Grande, he said.
He said the group knew they couldn’t continue in the park with the change of seasons.
“We changed our meetings from the park and are now meeting at the Oddfellows Hall where it’s bigger and we can practice social distancing,” he said. “Also, because it’s getting dark earlier and it’s getting colder.”
The spokesman said he’s been a member and sober for six years. He’s taken on the job of being the one who answers the hotline number.
“I just share my experience and hope it leads them the right way,” he said.
He said that in his own experience, he was “completely broken,” mentally, physically, financially, legally and with relationships. He said he’d been in and out of jail and the hospital and he’d seen alcohol destroy his marriage and other relationships.
“It almost took my physical life,” he said. “(AA) saved my life. That’s why I’m able to talk to you today. That was not true just a short time ago.”
He said he totally subscribes to AA’s recommendation that members seek reliance on a “higher power.”
“I was stubborn and a fighter and when I finally surrendered, God sent me to that group,” he said.
Now, with six years of sobriety, he’s managed to rebuild relationships. He and his ex-wife are on good terms and work together with their kids and grandchildren. He’s also learned to deal with the stresses of everyday life without succumbing to substance abuse.
“The bottom line is I drank and used drugs because I didn’t want to think or feel anymore,” he said. “I still have issues every day…but I’ve learned how to deal with them without drinking or drugs. And that wasn’t true just six years ago.”
Some people are finding the quarantines imposed by the pandemic are accompanied by a temptation to drink. While they may not be able to go out to bars as much, some are drinking more at home.
A June 10 Miami Herald story published online said alcohol sales surged during the pandemic lockdowns, and according to alcohol industry figures people are drinking a lot. CNN reported that for the previous three months, sales grew by 27% for all alcohol. Off-premise sales of spirits rose 32%, while wine sales increased 26% and beer sales were 17% over the same period in 2019, according to Wine Business. Americans spent $1 billion on beer over the Memorial Day Weekend.
The Enterprise AA spokesman said that the required quarantines and shutdown of AA meetings did bring a temptation to drink.
“Some people have shared that, but since we reopened the meetings at city park people have been able to cope with the quarantine,” he said.
The spokesman said that while AA isn’t specific about which “higher power” it recommends, he has no doubt who directed him to AA to get his life back on track.
“I give the glory to God and program of Alcoholics Anonymous, which He directed me to,” he said. “For myself, I believe in the entire program of Alcoholics Anonymous. I have a sponsor, I read the book and I help another person.”
And it’s not just about the individual getting and staying sober.
“I can’t keep this life of being sober if I don’t give it away,” he said. “It’s truly a gift from the grace of God to be able to live sober every day. I say just ‘today’ because that’s all I have. We’ll see about tomorrow when tomorrow gets here.”
