Wallowa County had two more cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday, May 5, raising the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 178. There have been 18 cases reported in the county in the last nine days.
At least seven of the cases are from an outbreak last week at Wallowa High School that led to the closure of the school for two weeks.
In the weekly report from the OHA, at least one individual was admitted to Wallowa Memorial Hospital during the week of April 26 to May 2 for a severe case of COVID-19.
The state reported another 808 cases, raising the total to 188,417. There have been 2,509 deaths reported by the OHA. There have been more than 1.3 million people in Oregon who have received full vaccination, and another 550,000 who have had one shot.
