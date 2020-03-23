It's official. Governor Kate Brown today issued Executive Order 20-12, directing everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible and adding to the list of businesses temporarily closed to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. The order is effective immediately, and remains in effect until ended by the Governor. It is available online here.
“Today, I am issuing a new executive order further requiring social distancing measures because we know this is the most effective way to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus," Brown said. "I hope everyone in Oregon abides by its core message: stay home unless absolutely necessary."
Businesses in Wallowa County that will be effected are: amusement parks (bumper cars art the lake, for example), art galleries, which may be opened by appointment, barber shops and hair salons, cosmetic stores, dance studios, fraternal organization facilities, furniture stores, gyms and fitness studios, jewelry shops, medical, facial, and day spas, non-medical massage therapy service, museums, nail and tanning salons, senior activity centers, ski resorts, social and private clubs, theaters, yoga studios and youth clubs.
Recreational facilities that are now closed include playgrounds, sports courts, and skate parks. Both public and private campgrounds are closed, including state parks.
Other affected businesses include non-tribal card rooms, indoor party places, hookah bars, and aquariums.
Child care facilities must care for their young charges in groups of no more than ten children who must be in the same group each day. No additional children can be added to the group or access the group. Children of first responders, emergency workers, and health care professionals must receive priority for inclusion in child care.
In addition to businesses, Executive Order 20-12 also orders state executive branch offices and buildings to close to the public and provide public services by phone to the extent possible.
Finally, all businesses and non-profit entities must facilitate telework and work at home by employees "to the maximum extent possible." Where work-from-h0me is not an option, the employer "must designate an employee to establish, implement and enforce social distancing," including for business-critical visitors.
Failure to comply with the order will be considered an immediate danger to public health and subject to a Class C misdemeanor.
“This order is designed to flatten the curve over the coming weeks, preserving scarce hospital space and equipment. It will also ensure that any place of business that remains operational does its part to enforce social distancing rules,” said Brown. “It is designed to be more sustainable over time, to allow Oregonians to keep their jobs when their work does not add to the growth of COVID-19 in Oregon.”
