After high numbers most of the week, the count of new COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County was at just one on Friday, moving the overall total to 257.
That comes a day after there were eight new cases, and on the heels of 28 new cases in the past week.
Statewide, there were 970 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority on Friday also released the latest report on breakthrough cases. As of July 31, there have been a total of 4,196 breakthrough cases in Oregon out of more than 2.3 million individuals getting vaccinated. Of all breakthrough cases in Oregon, the hospitalization rate is 7.17%, and the fatality rate is 1%.
The exact number of breakthrough cases in Wallowa County is not yet known. OHA, as it does in reporting hospitalizations, only notates "1-9" if there are fewer than 10 breakthrough cases.
To date, 3,524 people — 49.4% of the county's population — have been vaccinated, according to OHA data. That would mean the county's highest breakthrough rate is 0.25%.
Statewide, the breakthrough rate is 0.18%.
