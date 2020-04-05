New research by the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute suggests that cats (and ferrets) can harbor and transmit the COVID-19 disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus However, The same virus cannot reproduce well or infect us from dogs, pigs, chickens, and ducks.
“…SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) replicates poorly in dogs, pigs, chickens, and ducks, but (replicates) efficiently in ferrets and cats. …the virus transmits in cats via respiratory droplets,” notes the paper published on March 31.
The researchers explored the COVID-19 susceptibility of these animals both to determine whether common domestic animals might serve as reservoirs of disease and which animals had similar susceptibility to COVID-19 as humans and thus might serve as models for the development of vaccines.
Ferrets are commonly used as an animal model for other respiratory viruses that infect humans. So their susceptibility to COVID-19 was not surprising. In tests with cats, researchers demonstrated that the virus was rapidly transmitted from an infected cat to a non-infected cat, and entered the new host when the healthy cat inhaled what was likely sneezes and cough from the first, intentionally infected feline.
What does this mean for you and your cat? Or ferret, if you have one?
Advice from local veterinarians suggests that socially isolating your cat along with you is a reasonable thing to do. Not only will Fluffy be safer from SARS-CoVid-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19) but keeping your cat indoors will save additional lives—those of birds that, with the spring snowfall, will be foraging for hard-to-find food.
Dr. Randy Greenshields of Double Arrow veterinary Clinic said "According to this study, it looks like cats and ferrets not only can harbor the COVID-19 virus, but it also replicates in them as well. With viral replication in cats and ferrets, if these animals are infected with the COVID-19 virus, they can potentially transmit the virus to humans through respiratory droplets (such as a cough or sneeze). This study also indicates that the virus seems to replicate poorly in dogs and they are unlikely to transmit the virus to other animals or people."
