ENTERPRISE — About 22% of children ages 5-17 have received a complete series of COVID-19 vaccinations in Wallowa County, according to data reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday, Dec. 27.
This breaks down to 10.0% of the 5-11-year-old age group and 37.4% of the 12-17 age group, the OHA reported. Just under 42% of the 12-17 group and 16.3% of those age 5-11 have had one shot, the data shows.
Pfizer is the only brand of vaccine available to children, and is readily available in Wallowa County, said Brooke Pace, communications director of the Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Part of the OHA’s goal is to reach a vaccination rate of 80%. To reach that goal, another 382 children ages 5-11 need to be vaccinated and 177 children ages 12-17 need their shots.
In a Dec. 8 email, Pace said that the hospital does not give the pediatric vaccines, but they are available at the hospital’s Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinics. Countywide, she said, 90 children 5-11 years old had received the vaccine and 191 12-17-year-olds had received it.
Nic Powers, CEO of Winding Waters Medical Clinic, did not have an exact breakdown for vaccines provided by his clinic, but deferred to the OHA in a Dec. 17 email.
Pace said the pediatric vaccine requires two doses at least 21 days apart.
“Our staff are now experts in ensuring patients get access to the vaccine that’s best for that patient,” Powers said.
Neither Pace nor Powers was aware of any patients having adverse reactions to the vaccines.
Pace said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 5 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Powers agreed, but was eager to defer the decision to patient families.
“In general, it’s up to each person and family to make health care decisions that are best for their particular situation,” he said.
Asked if there has been any resistance among children’s families to having them get the vaccine, he said there is a broad range of perspectives on the issue.
“We’re encouraging each family to make the choice that’s right for them and have all the information that they need to make a decision,” Powers said.
Pace also deferred to the CDC and to families.
“The decision to get your child vaccinated is an incredibly personal choice that parents should discuss with their child’s primary care provider,” Pace said.
Powers also expressed confidence in dealing with the pandemic in the county.
“Due to strong partnerships here in Wallowa County, and with the OHA, we have excellent access to COVID testing, vaccination, and treatment,” he said. “Local health care providers work hard to be here for the people (who) need us. I’m proud of our team and all the work we’ve done to build and maintain a strong, resilient organization.”
The OHA said the number of children by age group vaccinated statewide as of Dec. 27, was 29.5% of the total population in the 5-11 age group and 66% of the total population in the 12-17 age group.
According to the Oregon Health Authority on Dec. 23, among Wallowa County’s population of 7,160, there have been 775 COVID-19 cases, of whom 13 have died — or 2%. Of test results, 921 people tested positive (12%), while 6,941 tested negative (88%).
Statewide, there have been 9,619.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
For the latest information on OHA data on the COVID-19 pandemic, go online to https://tinyurl.com/covac19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.