Last week the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a strong recommendation for us all to wear face masks so that we don’t unwittingly spreading COVID-19. Even in a rural setting, this is important. Here are some guidelines on when and where to wear masks, why to wear them, and what to make them out of. Information is from the CDC, Oregon Health Authority, N.Y. Times (April 5, 2019), Indiana University, and the Missouri School of Science and Technology.
Why wear a face mask?
The COVID-19 (SARS CoVid-2) virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. The CDC notes:
• People who are not, and may not ever, show symptoms may be carriers and may be able to spread the disease to others without ever getting sick themselves. This is why wearing a face mask is important. You may harbor the COVID-19 virus, and be spreading it to others, without realizing that you are carrying the disease.
• The virus spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• It travels and is contained in respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
• These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
• The CDC has concluded that maintaining good social distance (about 6 feet) is very important in preventing the spread of COVID-19, as is wearing a mask that can halt or minimize the mask-wearer’s capacity to spread the disease.
• Frequent hand-washing for a minimum of 20 seconds with plenty of soap will not only rid your hands of the virus but a FULL 20 seconds in soapy water will kill virtually all of the virus. Hence, the 20-second rule. To measure 20 seconds, recite the Pledge of Allegiance slowly, and keep in mind that you are helping keep Americans safe.
Where, when and how to wear a face mask according to the CDC:
• The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
• CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
• Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
• The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
Cloth face coverings should:
• fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
• be secured with ties or ear loops
• include multiple layers of fabric
• allow for breathing without restriction
• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
What to make an effective cloth face mask from:
The best materials for homemade face masks: HEPA filters, vacuum-cleaner bags, and quilted materials! Scarves and bandanas alone, without any additional filtration material are not very effective. They can be augmented, according to the CDC, by folding a HEPA or even a coffee filter into the mask.
A story in the April 5, 2020 N.Y. Times story says that "In recent tests, HEPA furnace filters scored well, as did vacuum cleaner bags, layers of 600-count pillowcases and fabric similar to flannel pajamas. Scarves and bandana material had the lowest scores, but still captured a small percentage of particles."
Research by Dr. Yang Wang at the Missouri University of Science and Technology has shown that for “do-it-yourself” masks, allergy reduction HVAC filter material worked well. It picked up 89% of potentially virus-carrying particles, according the April 5 N.Y. Times. Two layers of furnace filters captured 75 percent. For highly effective filters such as these, look for a minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) rating of 12 or higher, or a micro particle rating of 1900 or higher. And to ensure that you are not inhaling small fibers from those filters, enclose the filter material in layers of cotton fabric—a bandana, tee-shirt, or 600-thread count cotton sheet.
Quilting material can also be an effective barrier for COVID-19 virus transmission. Tests performed at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C., showed good results for homemade masks using quilting fabric – high quality, high thread-count cotton. The best homemade masks in this study were as good as surgical masks or slightly better, testing in the range of 70 to 79 percent filtration.
