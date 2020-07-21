ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Memorial Hospital announced the first COVID-19-related death in the county, according to a press release.
The release identified the individual as a 60-year-old male from Wallowa County. The man tested positive on July 8 and died in his residence on July 16. The release said he had underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday, July 21, Wallowa County has reported a totals of 18 cases. Statewide there have been 262 deaths and 14,847 cases. Wallowa County has administered 552 tests that have been negative.
