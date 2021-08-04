There have been three more reported cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County, bringing the total during the pandemic to 248, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday, Aug. 4.
In the last week, the OHA reported 23 new cases, a count that included the highest one-day count in the county during the pandemic when 10 were reported on July 30. Since the start of July, there have been 52 new cases.
It's unknown how many of those among the new case count have been hospitalized, but there have been COVID-19 patients in Wallowa Memorial Hospital. According to the OHA's Weekly Report, there were between "1-9" COVID-19 patients seen at WMH from July 26 to Aug. 1. OHA has not reported the actual number of patients in a hospital during a week unless the number exceeds 10.
Statewide, the number of new hospitalizations in that same timeframe increased from 146 to 256, and the number of cases almost doubled to 5,946.
Statewide, there were another 1,213 new cases and five new deaths.
