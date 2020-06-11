Wallowa County now has had four COVID-19 cases. On June 9 OHA and the Wallowa Memorial Hospital announced a positive COVID-19 result in a Wallowa County resident in their 40s. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolated while recovering. The OHA is conducting the investigation including identifying potential contacts.
featured
County notches its fourth COVID-19 case
- By Ellen Morris Bishop Wallowa County Chieftain
-
- Updated
- 0
Coronavirus Sections
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.