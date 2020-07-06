ENTERPRISE — Over Fourth of July weekend, Wallowa Memorial Hospital reported three more positive cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa Count. On July 7, the 14th positive COVID-19 case for Wallowa County was announced.
Two patients are in their 20s, while one is in their 40s, and the case confirmed on July 7 is in their 60's. None of the individuals are hospitalized and all are isolating at home while recovering. An investigation is ongoing to identify potential contacts.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported a total of 948 new cases and six deaths between July 3-5. As of July 5, 31.4% of Oregon’s nearly 10,230 COVID-19 cases have occurred in individuals younger than 30 years of age.
For the week of 6/28 to 7/5, 39,914 tests were conducted in Oregon. Of those tests 5.3% were positive. Oregon’s number of tests performed has been steadily increasing, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly since late May. This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening. Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases.
Counties with the largest number of cases are Multnomah (2,488) and Marion (1,648), as of July 5. Every county in Oregon has now reported at least one COVID-19 case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.