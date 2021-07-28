Wallowa County has had its second-highest one-day count of COVID-19 cases to date.
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, July 28, reported there were seven news cases in Wallowa County among 804 in Oregon as cases increase, with state health officials estimating the delta variant is responsible for 80% of the new cases. It comes after there were more than 1,000 new cases reported on Tuesday by the OHA.
Wallowa County's highest one-day total during the pandemic was nine reported on Feb. 9.
It's also the latest in an increase in cases locally, as the county has had 22 new cases in the last week. For the duration of the pandemic, there have been a total of 225 cases in Wallowa County, with 29 of those coming during the month of July. Six people in the county have died with COVID-19.
In Wallowa County, a total of 3,464 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the OHA website, which is 48.4% of the overall population. Of those people 18 and older, 3,345 have received a shot, which is 58.1% of that demographic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.