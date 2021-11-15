SALEM — Wallowa County had COVID-19 numbers last week that more resembled what it saw during the spring prior to the Delta variant spike.
Just two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county during the week of Nov. 7-14, with both of those cases being reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Reports on Nov. 9, Nov. 12 and Nov. 15 — the third reporting date being for the weekend — all showed no new cases in the county, and no new reported deaths. There was no report on Nov. 11. The number of cases for the total pandemic stands at 733.
So far in November, there have been 28 cases — 26 of those coming during the first week of the month. The county is on pace to finish well below previous months which saw COVID numbers spike. There were 180 cases in August, 163 in September and 123 in October. The daily average for cases in the county in November is current at 2.0 per day. It was 3.97 during October.
The previous five weeks saw 49, 21, 19, 12 and 26 cases.
The number COVID patients in Region 9 hospitals stands at 16, matching their lows from October, when the six counties in that region saw 16 patients on Oct. 24 and 26, per OHA data. Aug. 16 was the previous time COVID patients dropped that low. Aug. 5 was the last time the number dropped below 16 cases.
In the county, 67.9% of adults have been inoculated, and 63.9% have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 18.5% have received an additional dose beyond full vaccination status. The county has seen 9.8% of 5-11 year-olds — 59 total — receive a shot with the recent approval of the child vaccine.
Breakthrough cases in Wallowa County have risen to 105, as of the latest report on Friday, Nov. 12.
