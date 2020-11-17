ENTERPRISE — A virtual town hall on resources to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic will be held today, Tuesday, Nov. 17, hosted by the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
The town hall will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
To submit questions beforehand, call 541-426-5437 or email questions.townhall@wchcd.org.
To participate in the town hall, visit the Zoom link at http://ow.ly/Fql150Ce8qd or call 1-669-254-5252 and enter the meeting ID 1600996177 with a passcode of 642076.
For more information about the pandemic, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus or call 211.
