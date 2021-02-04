ENTERPRISE — A free webinar to bring awareness regarding restaurant challenges, issues and resources, and to focus on marketing a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic is being offered at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, by the Blue Mountain Community College Small Business Development Center, in partnership with Oregon’s Restaurant Covid Assistance Program.
Various experts will speak, including members of the Oregon Restaurant COVID Assistance team, restaurateurs, SBDC advisers and other subject-matter experts.
Those interested in attending should bring questions and issues that need resolution. Questions will be answered live during the webinar. Connecting you and your specific needs is a key feature of this webinar as additional assistance for no-cost business advising is available with restaurant experts as a part of this project.
Take advantage of this before the advisers are booked.
This first webinar focuses on marketing and connecting you to your clients through digital means. Topics, tips, and tools that you can implement immediately will be presented. Presentation and discussion of SEO, social media, tool stacking, and content development will be a part of this dynamic webinar. Take action now to survive and build your business for success in changing times.
Visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/restaurantprogram to register.
