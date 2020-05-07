The commissioners of ten eastern Oregon counties released a joint statement on Thursday afternoon, asking that Gov. Brown allow the opening of all of their "rural and frontier" counties on May 15.
"We are requesting that all Eastern Oregon Counties that have submitted plans, meeting the gating criteria, be approved to enter Phase 1 no later than May 15th, 2020, with no rural or frontier County left behind," their jointly released statement said.
On Friday, May 8th, 2020, and following the Governors news conference; most of the Eastern Oregon Counties will have submitted extensive re-opening plans to the Governor.
"These plans were written over the course of three weeks following the 'guideline criteria' as laid out in the Governor's re-opening plan. They have been re-written or re-submitted the past two weeks with additional information to address the ever changing criteria," said Wallowa County commissioner Susan Roberts, who authored the letter.
These plans have been worked on with the local health authorities, hospital districts, businesses and County governments; and County Commissions and County Courts have approved them.
"In submitting the plans for the re-opening of eastern Oregon, the Commissioners and Judges have taken seriously the health and well-being of all our citizens, which includes their economic well being," the document states.
The letter was signed by all three commissioners of Baker, Harney, Kalmath, Umatilla, Union, and Wallowa counties, and two commissioners for each of Deschutes, Grant, Lake, and Malheur counties.
