There are eight more cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Aug. 5. It's the third-highest one-day total in the county during the pandemic, and comes less than a week after the county had its highest single-day count of 10 on July 30.
There are now a total of 256 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic — 28 of those have come in the last week, and there have been 60 new cases since the start of July.
The confirmed case count in Wallowa County is climbing at a rate faster than it has at any other time during the pandemic. It wasn't until Oct. 30, 2020, that 50 cases total were reached in the county. Since then, it has been between about 2 to 3.5 months for an additional 50 new cases to be added.
The most recent 50 came in 2.5 weeks — with the 200th case reported July 19.
Statewide, there were 1,382 new cases and eight deaths. Four of those COVID-19-related deaths were reported in neighboring Union County.
Wallowa County's overall vaccination rate has ticked up to 49.1%, while the rate of those 18 and older is up to 58.9%, and 67.8% of those 60 and older have gotten a shot.
