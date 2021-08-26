The Oregon Health Authority reported eight more cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County on Thursday, Aug. 26, bringing the county total during the pandemic to 365.
The case count during the month of August is up to 126.
Statewide, there were 2,057 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.
The vaccination rate in Wallowa County continues to pick back up, as 51.3% of county residents have now been vaccinated, up from 51% just yesterday. The rate for those 18 and older is 61.3%, up from 60.9% Wednesday.
The number of people in hospitals in Region 9 with COVID is at 30, down from a record of 35 in the region Wednesday.
The OHA also released its weekly breakthrough report Thursday, Aug. 26. The report shows how many people have contracted COVID-19 despite having been fully vaccinated.
During the week of Aug. 15-21, there were 1,739 breakthrough cases among 14,523 overall cases, meaning 12% of cases were breakthrough cases.
In all, there have been 9,539 breakthrough cases in Oregon out of nearly 2.4 million vaccinated individuals. Of those, there have been 82 fatalities.
The demographic hardest hit by COVID-19, those 80 and older, had a fatality rate of around 20% before the vaccine was introduced. Even in breakthrough cases, the survival rate of that age range is 93.6%.
