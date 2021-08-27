On a day that the Oregon Health Authority reported a new one-day care record with 3,207, there were eight new cases in Wallowa County to bring the total number in the pandemic to 373, and this month to 134.
Hospitalizations in Oregon continue to reach new record totals and now are at 1,098, with more than 300 individuals in ICU.
Locally, the vaccine rate among all Wallowa County residents increased to 51.6%, and among those 18 and older to 61.6%. There were 18 vaccinations added to the Wallowa County total Thursday, according to OHA data.
