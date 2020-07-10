ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles Field Office in Enterprise is now accepting appointments for in-person visits that start Tuesday, July 21.
Appointments can now be scheduled online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. DMV is not open for walk-in service and is not accepting appointment requests by phone until further notice.
Because the COVID-19 backlog is so large, DMV will continue through the summer accepting appointments only for these services — driver license, permit and ID card issuances, driver knowledge tests (passenger, commercial and motorcycle), disabled parking permits, farm endorsements, and VIN inspections.
Masks or face coverings are required for appointments.
