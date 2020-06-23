ENTERPRISE — A 2020-21 budget of $6.25 million was approved Monday, June 22, by the Enterprise City Council after a budget hearing at city hall.
The coming year’s budget is down by about $64,000 from 2019-20, largely because of coronavirus-related revenue cuts.
“COVID kind of messed us up a bit,” said Morning Star Kohlhepp, the city’s financial specialist and budget officer. “With COVID, everything was shut down.”
She said revenue cuts are being seen in state shared revenue, the state tax on streets, the local motel tax and other funds that count on travel.
“All the way around, when it comes to government in general, none are getting the revenue they were anticipating,” Kohlhepp said.
As a result, in order to balance the budget, most city departments had to take cuts. One such area was the hiring of an assistant sewer plant operator, which will be put off until next year, Kohlhepp said.
“Everybody had to be kind of frugal because we wanted to make sure we have a balanced budget,” she said.
The largest item in the approved budget resolution was $1.6 million for capital outlay in the General Capital Improvement Fund. Kohlhepp said this funds potential improvements the city might need on equipment at the water plant, the sewage treatment plant and elsewhere.
“That’s pretty much for anything we might need upgrades to,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.