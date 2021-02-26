Enterprise and Wallowa School districts both had closures on Thursday, Feb. 25, after each posted on their Facebook pages late Wednesday night that they had a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the district.
In almost identical posts, both districts said they were working with health authorities at the local and state levels. The entirely of the EHS school district was closed Thursday, while Wallowa closed its elementary school Thursday, their respective posts said. The districts provided cohort information and contact tracing logs to the health authorities and began deep cleaning of the schools.
In a follow-up post Thursday afternoon, Wallowa School District said the junior high and high school students will be able to resume in-person learning. Nineteen students will be required to quarantine and study via comprehensive distance learning until March 11, the post stated.
At the elementary school, second and sixth grades will be able to return to the classroom. Kindergarten, first, third, fourth and fifth grade students will be transferred to online learning until between March 9-11.
In an update Friday morning, Enterprise Superintendent Erika Pinkerton posted that all students and staff who had direct contact had been contacted by local health authorities.
"Students who were NOT contacted by our local OHA will attend school as usual on Monday, March 1st," the post read of the impact on the elementary school. "These students will receive their instruction with their peers in a 'one room school house format.' This classroom is located directly across the hallway from the elementary office. Mrs. Otten and an instructional assistant will be assigned to this classroom to assist with providing quality differentiated instruction."
Seven classes will move to online instruction for at least a week.
At the middle and high schools, students who were determined to have been a direct contact have been notified and will quarantine until March 10. The rest of the students will be able to resume studying in-person next week.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information.
