ENTERPRISE — A woman upset that she was required to wear a face mask at Ace Hardware in Enterprise was cited for trespassing when she refused to get a mask or leave the premises, Friday, July 24, according to a Wallowa County Sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy said the matter has been turned over to the Enterprise Police Department. The woman was not identified.
Nick Cameron, owner of the store, said the woman became upset when told she was required to wear a face mask or leave the store. She refused to do either until the deputy arrived. At that point, she cooperated with the deputy and left.
Cameron said the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration is the agency charged with enforcing Gov. Kate Brown’s orders intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, July 22, Brown issued stricter guidelines to be implemented Friday that included face masks indoors.
Cameron said OSHA has told him the agency has received complaints about the store, though no citations have been issued. He wants to keep it that way. When the woman refused to cooperate with his staff Friday, he had no choice but to call the police.
“We’re stuck in the middle of having to enforce this,” he said. “That’s what we had to do.”
