Fifteen new COVID-19 cases in five days.
That was where Wallowa County stood after the Oregon Health Authority reported four new cases Friday, April 30, and three more cases Saturday, May 1, the fourth and fifth days in a row the county has had multiple cases after a long quiet stretch of days with zero or one case. The total in the county since the start of the pandemic stands at 175, according to OHA data.
There were two cases reported by the OHA Tuesday and three Wednesday and Thursday. Friday's count was the highest one-day total in the county in more than 2-1/2 months.
