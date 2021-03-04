A fifth Wallowa County resident has died with COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday morning, March 4, reported the death of a 47-year-old man from the county, who was among 27 COVID-related fatalities that the OHA announced in its latest report. The individual died on March 2 at Portland's Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, according to the report — more than a month after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 25. The man had underlying conditions.
Wallowa County has reported 142 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started a year ago. The fifth death moves the fatality rate of confirmed cases in the county to 3.5% — 2.5 times the state rate.
The state so far has reported 2,252 COVID-related deaths out of the 156,287 cases. There also have now been more than 1 million doses of the vaccine administered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.