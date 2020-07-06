WALLOWA LAKE — With cars parked a mile each side of the entrance to the county boat ramp at Wallowa Lake on both sides of the highway and the beaches and parking areas crammed, there seemed to be little thought of social distancing Saturday, July 4, as Americans gathered for the annual Independence Day fireworks show.
“It’s a good show,” said Benjamin Curry, of Joseph, during the event. “We’ve been here all day and we have a lot of space so we felt pretty safe.”
Russell Shirley, another Joseph resident, agreed.
“I’m not worried,” he said.
As far the show that had been canceled and revived several times leading up to the Fourth, Curry said, “I’m enjoying it now. That’s water off a duck’s back.”
Concerns over the ability to socially distance because of the coronavirus pandemic led some local groups that previously backed the event to pull out. They said they didn’t want to be seen as violating Gov. Kate Brown’s directive against large gatherings. But a grassroots effort led by Gary Bethscheider, of Joseph, was determined to celebrate the Fourth in traditional style.
“We all have rights to freedom and to choice,” he said last week. “That’s why I’m flying that flag.”
Indeed, there was a large U.S. flag flying from a crane at the boat ramp at the north end of the lake. The show started with the “Star-Spangled Banner” over a loudspeaker and cheers went up from the crowd all through the show and especially after its grand finale.
Samantha Carter, from her vantage point near the highway, called the 15-minute show “very, very beautiful.”
She was amazed how many people showed up.
“It’s crazy how many people are here,” she said. “I’m a local and I recognize nobody.”
In addition to Oregon, license plates were evident from neighboring states and at least one from as far away as Louisiana.
One Portland man who declined to be identified said it was his first time here and he was impressed with the show.
Aliceson Holifield, a former Joseph resident who now lives in Hereford, said the massive turnout spoke to people’s response to efforts to have it canceled. She said she lived here 10 years and always comes back for the Fourth of July.
“It’s really a nice response to trying to have it shut down,” she said.
