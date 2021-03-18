Wallowa County had its first case of COVID-19 in nearly two weeks reported by the Oregon Health Authority Thursday, March 18, moving the total since the start of the pandemic to 145.
The state reported 393 cases and three deaths, with those totals now standing at 160,622 cases and 2,353 deaths.
