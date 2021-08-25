The Oregon Health Authority reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County on Wednesday, Aug. 25, raising the total to 357 since the start of the pandemic, and 118 this month.
There have been no deaths reported during the latest outbreak, with the last known fatality in Wallowa County due to COVID-19 on March 2.
Statewide, there were 2,777 new cases reported and 20 deaths.
The number of vaccinations in Wallowa County is starting to increase at a higher rate. Now 51% of all residents, and 60.9% of those 18 and older, have received a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data.
Statewide, there are now 1,080 patients in hospitals who have COVID-19, and in Region 9, which includes Wallowa County, there were 30 as of Aug. 24, which is the highest total in the region to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.