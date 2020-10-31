Wallowa County reported four more cases of COVID-19 Saturday, Oct 31, according to eh Oregon Health Authority, giving the county 55 total cases since the start of the pandemic in March.
There have been nine cases in the county reported by OHA in the last three days.
It's unknown how many of the cases reported by OHA are connected to the cases that led to the temporary closure of the Wallowa School District after a case was confirmed late Wednesday night. As of late Friday, there had been four confirmed cases in the school, Superintendent Tammy Jones told the Chieftain.
Because of the latest increase in cases, the county's positive test rate has moved up to 4.2%.
In Oregon, there were 555 more cases, the third days in a row the state exceed 550 cases. The state total is now 44,921.
There also were 14 deaths attributed to the virus, putting that count at 689.
