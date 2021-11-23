ENTERPRISE — A 13th individual from Wallowa County has died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced late Tuesday morning, Nov. 23.
The OHA on Monday, Nov. 22, reported 1,753 new COVID cases over the weekend, including one in Wallowa County. It was the fourth case in the county reported in the last week, with single cases also being reported on Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. That brings the county total during the pandemic to 737.
The OHA also reported 103 COVID-related deaths, which brought the state total in the pandemic to 5,017. OHA has been running higher daily death totals of late as it works through a backlog of previous COVID-19 deaths from this spring and summer that had not been reported.
OHA did not release the details of the COVID-19 deaths in the report on Monday — it typically takes anywhere from 16 to 24 hours to release a follow-up report on days with high death totals — but the tally on the OHA website did show Wallowa County’s had increased from 12 to 13.
On Tuesday, it gave more details. The Wallowa County resident who died was a 97-year-old woman who died Oct. 30, one month after a positive test on Sept. 30. She did have underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
The weekly total of four cases marks the second week in a row of number that were more in line with counts prior to the Delta variant spike this summer. There have been just six cases total in the last two weeks, and 32 cases during the month of November. The daily average for the month is currently 1.52.
Region 9 hospitalizations reached their lowest since July when the number dropped to nine COVID patients in hospitals in those six counties on Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. The number did increase to 14 on Nov. 22.
Vaccination rates for adults increased to 68.3% in the county, and the rate of fully vaccinated individuals is up to 64.3%. Meanwhile, 21.5% of residents have received an additional COVID shot.
Currently, 62 youths age 5-11 — 10.3% of the age group — have received a dose of the pediatric vaccine.
