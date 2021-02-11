Wallowa County has four new cases of COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Feb. 11, raising the county's overall total to 131. The state reported 621 new cases and 12 new deaths attributed to the virus.
Wallowa County also has received another shipment of first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to Brooke Pace, Wallowa Memorial Hospital communications director. Pace said there were 140 doses in the latest shipment, which will allow the hospital to begin the inoculation of some of the 70-plus population. Pace said it will also help finish off final Phase 1A, educators, child care providers, and seniors 75 and above. Those shots will be given Feb. 16.
To date, there have been 1,052 first doses given in the county, and 183 people have gotten both shots of the vaccine.
