SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, Sept. 16, a new program to provide masks and gloves to small businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
Brown, in partnership with the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board, allocated $10 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for the purchase of protective supplies. The state is fulfilling orders at no charge until resources are depleted.
Businesses with fewer than 50 employees that are headquartered in Oregon with principal operations in Oregon are eligible.
Business Oregon — the state’s economic development agency — and the Department of Administrative Services are collaborating to create the order and distribution process.
Businesses with fewer than 10 employees will receive a box of 200 gloves and 100 masks, with larger businesses receiving up to 500 masks and 800 gloves.
For now, businesses are limited to one order, with additional orders possible at a later date depending on availability.
In addition to the small business program, the Early Learning Division (ELD) is providing supplies such as gloves, disinfecting wipes, masks and more to child care providers around the state as part of the effort.
The order form is online and is now accepting orders. Businesses and child care providers can access the form at https://supplyconnector.org/states/oregon/free-ppe/
