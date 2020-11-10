ENTERPRISE — The 25th annual Healthy Futures Dinner Auction should have taken place at the Cloverleaf Hall, as it has for more than 20 years.
It should have featured a delicious three-course catered meal, served on elegantly dressed tables set up by the Wallowa Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and served by Enterprise High School FCCLA members dressed in white tops and black pants. It should have offered more than 60 items from local businesses for a silent auction and 20 items for a live auction. It should have featured entertainment and presentations and many ways to show support for the cause: to help improve and expand health care in Wallowa County.
But due to COVID-19, this year’s event, sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, is going virtual. That means no dinner, no auctions, silent or live, no elegant and fun festivities.
So what will it include?
An innovative new approach to celebrating 25 years of the community’s support, according to Foundation Director Stacy Green.
“We’ve had to rethink everything,” Green said. “We think we’re doing something one way, then find out it’s not going to work, so we regroup and come up with another plan.”
The plan? To create a special program the night of Saturday, Nov. 14, that includes a State-of-the-Hospital address by hospital Administrator Larry Davy; a celebration of the equipment and technology that 25 years of the Healthy Futures Dinner Auction has raised, and a look back on the evolution of health care in Wallowa County. And a look at the evolution of health care in Wallowa County, and the many innovations that have made Wallowa County and Wallowa Memorial Hospital a national model for rural health care.
“We are learning as we go, with this new format,” Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation board member Vearl Lewis said. “It’s something we haven’t done before.”
Green has been working closely with the IT department at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, headed by director Shay Mann. Mann has helped determine where the capabilities and limitations are for a virtual event.
“Shay helped us understand what was beyond our abilities, and that included trying to do a live, interactive auction,” Green said. “The investment in new software and then all the training to get up to speed was too much for our capacity.”
Everyone who registered for the free event was automatically entered into a raffle. The two prizes include a package from Terminal Gravity and a three-night stay at the beautiful Hurricane Creek home of Bill and Linda Barret Courtney.
“It’s great if you have family visiting and want them to have their own home,” Green said.
By keeping it simple, Green hopes they can put together a high-quality program that honors the momentous occasion.
“When you look back on this event, how it started 25 years ago, raising about $19,000, and where it has come, raising over $150,000 last year, it’s just incredible,” said board vice president Diana Collins, whose father, Donald Hubbard Sr., was an original founding member of the foundation. “My dad would be so impressed with how much has been accomplished.”
“This event, and all the community’s support over the years, has been so instrumental in transforming the quality and scope of our health care,” Green said. “We didn’t want to let the occasion go by without trying something, even with all the adjustments we’ve had to make due to COVID.”
For more information, contact Green at 541-426-1913.
