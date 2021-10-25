Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation/ Screenshot, File
Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO Larry Davy speaks during the first virtual Healthy Futures Dinner Auction, which was broadcast online Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The 2021 event will be in an online format again and will feature a silent auction that runs from Nov. 10-13, 2021.
Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation/Screenshot, File
ENTERPRISE — For the second year in a row, the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation’s Healthy Futures Dinner Auction will have a virtual flavor.
The event will be held for the 26th time next month, but the foundation board has canceled the live event and will hold an online auction due to the COVID-19 spike.
The auction will be held from Nov. 10-13.
“With the latest data presented to us, we felt it was the right thing to do,” foundation board President David Smyth said in a statement, citing the recent COVID-19 spike — especially in Wallowa County — as the reason for moving the event to an online format.
The new format will be a silent auction. The website for the auction is currently being developed, according to foundation Director Stacy Green. Most of the auction items will be shown on the website, but a handful of items will be on display at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise on both Nov. 12 and 13. Among these pieces are hand-crafted items by Dr. Devee Boyd, jewelry by Stewart Jones, a local designer, and gift baskets by local businesses.
There also will be prerecorded content on the foundation website, www.wchcd.org/healthy-futures-dinner-auction, which will share updates on the hospital and information about the orthopedic surgery project. The video will be uploaded to the site by Nov. 10.
For more information, or to register for the event, contact Green at 541-426-1913 or at stacy.green@wchcd.org.
All proceeds from the auction will support Wallowa Memorial Hospital’s new orthopedic surgery department.
