Donations to the Wallowa County Business Fund:
Gifts in any amount are accepted by 501c3 non-profit Wallowa Resources, and are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Mail checks, payable to Wallowa County Business Fund to WCBF, Wallowa Resources, 401 NE 1st St., Enterprise, OR 97828, or through the Wallowa Resources website: https://www.wallowaresources.org/donate-1 Donations in any amount may also be made at any Community Bank, with the caveat that no receipt for your donation will be available.
Applications:
To be eligible, a business must demonstrate being negatively affected by COVID-19, be legally organized in Oregon, have a physical location in Wallowa County and have or anticipate a 25% or greater decline in revenue. “If you applied, but didn’t get PPP or EID money, you’ll have a little bit of preference,” Hillock said.
Eligible businesses are encouraged to fill-out a simple application form at: https://forms.gle/VHpaLd5TJCcndUNc6. If you need a paper copy of the application, you can pick up an application at the back door of the Wallowa County Courthouse on the bulletin board. If you have questions, you may address your questions to lisadawson@neoedd.org or 541-426-3598. Applications received by 5 p.m. on May 18 will be included in the initial review. Awards are expected to be $1,000 or less.
