I would like to throw in my support for Chief Fish in the upcoming election.
Before the Chief was sworn-in, Enterprise Police Department (EPD) was in pretty rough shape. He worked with the City and has turned EPD around to a really good organization. They support our Sheriff’s Department and OSP on a regular basis. There are many times there is only one EDP officer or one sheriff’s deputy on duty for the entire county. That’s one officer for 3,152 square miles and 7,000+ people. The change in EPD is remarkable.
To put it nicely, our Sheriff’s Department could use a little TLC and I believe that Chief Fish is the one to turn it around. He has the background and training to handle the job well.
As the penultimate law enforcement officer in the county, we need someone who will support the people of Wallowa Co. against the insanity coming out of Salem and DC. Given the attacks on our rights from both the state and federal levels, we need someone who will be willing to step up and defend the rights of all the citizens of Wallowa Co. I think Chief Fish is the one who will do the job.
Respectfully, Kim Hutchison
