ENTERPRISE — Two major announcements last week — one from the state level and one at the federal level — seek to move toward opening life up more and lift more COVID-19 restrictions.
On Tuesday, May 11, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that the state would be in line to open up more once 70% of adults are vaccinated. According to the latest data on the Oregon Health Authority website, 62.1% of Oregonians 18 and older have received a dose of one of the three vaccines currently OK’d for emergency use, and 45.8% of those 16 and above have received full vaccination. The OHA said last week that about 430,000 more individuals statewide would need to be vaccinated to reach the 70% barrier.
In Wallowa County, at least 3,058 individuals have been vaccinated as of Monday morning, according to the OHA. The governor’s other new metric is that once counties reach 65% vaccination, they can move to the lower-risk rating. Wallowa County has been lower risk for months, so that would only apply if the county moved to a higher risk. Even then, for the county to meet the 65% threshold on 5,898 eligible residents, about 776 more people would need to be vaccinated, according to OHA data.
Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash said he is for getting things reopen while also protecting freedoms.
"Wallowa County's doing fairly well. I think we rank about 15th out of 36 counties. We are ahead of the adjoining counties, Baker, Union, and Umatilla County," he said. "The last update I got we were at 51.8%. I think we're doing pretty good. The 70% is a goal that the gov wants, but those goals are going to be individual. I know there are a lot of second shots being slated right now. We'll see that number come up here in the next couple weeks. I don't know that we're going to hit 70%. If we do, great. If we don't I support reopening just the same."
Two days later, on May 13, the federal government announced that indoor mask restrictions would be largely lifted for those who have been vaccinated. Those who have not yet been fully vaccinated would still be under the mask mandate, with a hope to incentivize those who have not yet been vaccinated to get a shot.
Nash said that he has noticed "fewer masks and people feeling a little more comfortable going in stores. Some of the signage has changed on the stores to follow the rules and guidelines...rather than a blanket statement that masks are required."
Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Clinics held its first walk-in vaccination clinic in Joseph on Friday. Another clinic is set for Monday, May 24 at the Wallowa branch of the clinic.
Winding Waters Medical Clinic has had daily walk-ins available for about two weeks, according to CEO Nic Powers. So far, about 700 doses of the vaccine have been administered by WWMC — some of those in conjunction with the hospital during an early move to help get residents of long-term care facilities vaccinated.
All three options are available through Winding Waters, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been the most prevalent given out by the WWMC. Powers said, though, the number of individuals getting vaccinated with a Pfizer shot is increasing, especially with more youth being made eligible. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration extended emergency authorization of Pfizer to include youths as young as 12 years old.
“We did a whole bunch more today. People are reaching out to get the kids vaccinated,” Powers said Friday afternoon.
COVID-19 does not affect youths at the same level it does adults — especially the elderly — but Powers said he heard a few stories of why parents were seeking the vaccine for their kids.
“This is anecdotal, (but some are saying) it makes them feel more comfortable going to visit grandparents,” he said. “They can be even more reassured the kids aren’t going to affect their grandparents.”
He also said people have been concerned about potential long-lasting effects of COVID-19.
“I think we also don’t know yet, because the disease is still so new. We don’t know the potential long-term effects,” he said. “They feel the vaccine is safer than the potential long-term effects of COVID.”
Case spread in the county continues to slow. The OHA recorded one new case in Wallowa County each on May 11, May 13 and May 15, bringing the overall total to 185.
