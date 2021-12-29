ENTERPRISE — Two health care facilities in Wallowa County are the recipients of part of more than $118 million going to 481 rural providers in Oregon for COVID relief under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a Nov. 30 press release from U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
The Wallowa County Health Care District is receiving $736,938.37 of that money and Winding Waters Medical Clinic is receiving $100,833.56, according to the release.
Brooke Pace, communications director for Wallowa Memorial Hospital, and Nic Powers, CEO of Winding Waters, both said in emails that the money was something their organizations applied for.
“The amount was a surprise,” Pace said. “We did not know how much we would be awarded.”
“We had no idea of the amount until the award announcement was made,” Powers said.
Both also expressed gratitude to receiving the federal money and emphasized its need.
“We are of course incredibly grateful for these funds and to be able to continue to provide top-notch COVID response to the people of Wallowa County,” Pace said.
“We’re grateful for these funds,” Powers said. “Nationally, health care is in a state of turmoil. Locally, due to careful management and good partnerships, our health care providers are much more stable. These funds are a piece of ensuring that remains true.”
The money will largely go to maintain current health care services, Pace and Powers said.
“The funds will be used for several things, including but not limited to supplies, PPE (personal protective equipment), testing, diagnostic equipment, treatment equipment, screening, etc.,” Pace said.
“These funds will be used to maintain good access to COVID-related services including six days a week of walk-in testing and vaccination, monoclonal antibody therapy and daily home visits,” Powers added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.