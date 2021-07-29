Masks are going to be required back in the classroom this fall.
And, for now, during indoor athletic events at the high school level.
Just hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, July 29, that students and staff would be required to wear masks indoors in K-12 schools this fall — a move made following national mask guidelines and made with Oregon seeing a spike in cases — Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber said indoor athletes would be held to the same standard.
Weber admitted, however, that the OSAA is needing more details.
"We're trying to get clarification on that, but that is our understanding — any activities, anything insiding involving a K-12 school," he said. "We're waiting to see what the language says."
In the past, more specific guidance has come out from either the Oregon Department of Education or the Oregon Health Authority following an announcement.
"They (ODE) are working on the language with OHA," Weber said.
Weber said Thursday afternoon that as he currently understands the direction, the mask requirements — as it is for the classrooms — are in place regardless of an individual's vaccination status. Fans in the stands would likely also be required to wear masks.
The only sport currently impacted by the ruling is high school volleyball. Cross-county and football are the only other fall sports in Oregon.
Joseph Athletic Director Jason Crenshaw found a silver lining in the ruling — that sports haven't been put on hold.
"I guess it is what it is. We get told to do what we have to do, and that comes down from OHA and OSAA. If that is what they're going to require, that is what we have to do," he said. "It's too bad, but as long as they're not going to keep us from participating. I was hoping that wasn't going to be the case, but those things are out of our control. At least we'll get to play. They haven't shut us down on that yet. That's the most important thing for me at this point."
Wallowa AD Marvin Gibbs was shocked at the news.
"Didn't know that yet. That's a new one. That is a bummer," he said. "I don't know how else to put it, but that is a bummer."
The news comes as Oregon has on two days this week seen more than 1,000 new cases reported by the OHA. In Wallowa County, there were three new cases Thursday, moving the overall total to 228.
Nearby counties are also seeing a spike — particularly Umatilla County, which on Thursday had 110 news cases, which was more than any county except for Jackson (111). Union County had 21 new cases.
Wallowa Superintendent Tammy Jones said the local superintendents have a meeting Monday afternoon where more details will be provided, and will have more information to share at that point.
