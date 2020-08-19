WALLOWA COUNTY — Merchants saddled with coronavirus-related regulations are facing challenges in addition to keeping their businesses afloat, as they cope with making sure customers comply with wearing face masks and social distancing.
Aaron Corvin, public information officer with the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), said Thursday, Aug. 13, that eight complaints against seven Wallowa County businesses had been filed with his office. All are currently under investigation and no citations have yet been issued or fines levied, he said.
Corvin said that statewide, there have been 8,300 complaints filed for COVID-19-related issues. For perspective, he said, in a normal, nonpandemic year, his agency receives about 2,000 complaints. OSHA is primarily concerned with worker safety, he said.
“Under our penalty rules, a serious violation that is not a willful (i.e., intentional or purposeful disregard for requirements) carries a minimum penalty of $100 and a maximum of $12,675,” Corvin said.
He said a willful violation carries a minimum penalty of $8,900 and a maximum of $126,749.
Of the eight complaints in the county, four were in Enterprise, three were in Joseph and one in Wallowa. Four were food-service establishments, three were grocery stores and one a retail store.
Because all are under investigation, the Chieftain decided to withhold the names of the businesses provided by OSHA. However, several business owners — not necessarily targets of complaints — were willing to discuss their own efforts to comply with state mandates on masks and distancing and how well their customers complied.
“All of our employees are doing everything they’re supposed to do,” said Teresa Sajonia, owner of The Embers Brew House & Pub in Joseph. “Our customers are amazing. I haven’t had any problems. They come in the business with their masks on when they need to use the restroom and we’re not doing any indoor seating right now; everything is outdoors only. We have just chosen to do it that way; it’s beautiful weather — we’ve got until October, right?”
Richelle Chitwood, owner of Central Copy, in Enterprise, said not only has she taken measures to comply with the state mandates, she’s finding customers quite willing to comply, as well.
“I put a sign up explaining the repercussions and since I’ve done that, I’ve had no problems,” Chitwood said. “When people see that, it’s like, ‘I didn’t know that.’ People realize it’s not a personal or political sign. People don’t want to see a business get fined.”
Sometimes customers are reluctant to cooperate.
“If someone were to come in and say, ‘I’m not wearing a mask,’ you have to say ‘Wear a mask or step outside.’ There’s just no other choice,” Sajonia said.
Some food-service establishments — like The Embers and M. Crow in Lostine — have abandoned indoor seating during the pandemic.
“We don’t have any indoor seating now. People wear a mask when they come in and then go outside to eat,” said Nolan Davis, an employee at M. Crow. “For us, it’s a lot easier because we converted our display window to a walk-up counter so people don’t have to wear masks there.”
Mike Hayward, general manager at Wallowa County Grain Growers, said employee actions can set a good example for customers.
“Having our employees masked up is a big part of getting customers to comply,” he said.
He said customers are generally quite compliant about the regulations.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised. It’s been getting a lot better,” he said. “Initially there was some resistance … when it became mandatory … when all businesses were trying enforce the regulations, but now it‘s really gotten pretty good.”
He said Grain Growers — like many businesses — will offer a mask to customers or they can use a call box out front.
“I haven’t heard of anyone flat-out refusing (to wear a mask),” he said. “I think it’s pretty high compliance.”
Some merchants, including some on the OSHA complaints list, declined to comment. Others are certain the regulations are more than about just the pandemic.
“Everybody’s cooperating with what’s going on,” said Gary Bethscheider, owner of the Stubborn Mule in Joseph. “In November, after the elections, this’ll all go away.”
