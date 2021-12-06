SALEM — December started with a low COVID-19 case count in Wallowa County.
The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the last week, with that number about half of the 17 that had been reported during the last full week of November. The current case total is now at 763 — a little more than 10% of the county population.
The case numbers decreased throughout the last week. After three cases were in the report both Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Wednesday, Dec. 1, there were just two cases Thursday and one Friday. No cases were in the most recent report on Monday, which would have included the weekend count. There also have been no more reported deaths in the last week, with that total staying at 13.
The month of November wraps with 55 total cases reported, or 1.83 cases per day.
It’s the third month in a row the monthly case count had decreased after the spike that started in late July and carried on through the summer and fall. August saw 180 cases — the most in a single month in the county. September saw 163, and October 123. November’s count was a month-over-month decrease of more than 50%.
Region 9 COVID hospitalizations are near their lowest levels since late July. On Dec. 6, OHA data showed there were 11 patients in Region 9 hospitals with COVID-19. It had been 10 cases each of the previous four days. The only time since late July that it has been lower was from Nov. 19-21, with each of those days seeing nine patients.
The last time the count was at eight or lower was on July 22.
Wallowa County is inching closer to a 70% vaccination rate among adults, as 69.2% of those 18 and older have received a dose of the vaccine, and 65.1% are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 19.8% have received an extra dose.
Currently, 14.7% of youths ages 5-11 — 88 total — have received the child approved vaccine.
