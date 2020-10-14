ENTERPRISE — Eateries and lodging establishments in Wallowa County that were concerned the COVID-19 pandemic would wipe out business during the tourist season have been somewhat relieved as tourism winds down and they find they’ve survived.
Todd Morrow, owner of the Log House RV Park & Campground on the north side of Enterprise, said his establishment remained as much as 85% full over the tourist season.
“We were pretty close to last year,” he said. “The pandemic didn’t really hurt us businesswise.”
He attributed this at least partially to the fact that his customers preferred using campgrounds and RVs to do a better job of social distancing than if they stayed in a motel.
“You have control of your own environment,” he said.
He said he even heard from customers who said they were having a harder time getting new RVs or campers or the equipment to upgrade them, with more people interested in avoiding motels.
Though some lodging establishments in the area experienced a drop, they didn’t find their occupancy rates down considerably.
Darin Naisbitt, of the family-owned Ponderosa Motel and Wilderness Inn in Enterprise, said he did notice a drop in occupancy.
“It slowed us down a bit,” he said. “We’re not dead, but it slowed down.”
A drop-off in early- and late-season tourists, particularly the elderly, was at least partially made up for by construction workers, both those doing street work and those on various construction projects around Enterprise.
He didn’t have an estimate on the percentage drop in business, but he said it wasn’t as bad as had been expected at the start of the pandemic in the spring.
“It wasn’t as bad as we’d thought, but it wasn’t as good as we’d hoped for,” Naisbitt said.
Another lodging establishment, the Depot, has a unique setup of five lodging units and campsites, ranging from a yurt to a tepee to a railroad caboose at its site along Highway 82 just north of Joseph.
Co-owner Leita Barlow said they followed recommendations to leave units vacant for 24 hours to clean and air out between occupants.
“For every day we rented a unit, we lost a day because of the B&B guidelines on cleaning,” she said. “That knocked our business in half.”
Another factor that hurt the Depot at the end of the tourist season was all the smoke in the area from wildfires in Western Oregon and California.
“People wanted to avoid the smoke,” she said.
The Depot also cut its season short by opening a month and a half late. The business usually opens May 15, but since that was in the midst of the early part of the pandemic, Barlow delayed opening until July 1.
She did, however, find the state mandate that people wear masks helpful. It forced tourists who were planning to stay there to comply.
“It made things safer,” she said. “Even with all that, it was a pretty good year.”
Eating establishments, too, survived the tourist season with a minimum of damage.
Grady Nelson, marketing manager for Terminal Gravity Brewery & Pub in Enterprise, said they got off to a rough start when the pandemic caused a forced closure of almost all businesses.
“It went well,” he said of the overall season. “In the spring it was tough when all the restrictions forced us to stay closed.”
But with the advent of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on June 1, TG and others started to see a revival of business.
“Once we reopened, it was just a normal year for us,” he said. “That is really good given the circumstances.”
Nelson said TG had the advantage of much outdoor seating. They had to remove a table or two to maintain the proper amount of social distancing, but there’s plenty of room, he said.
“All the customers were really great about wearing masks when necessary,” he said, adding that TG’s policy is once customers are seated, they can remove their masks to eat.
Nelson said that as the weather cools, TG is considering options for continued outdoor seating, since the business’ indoor seating is too cramped.
“Right now, our goal is to do wall tents outside with heaters,” he said. “Maybe we’ll even do a theme for each tent.”
Plans are to remain open despite the weather, though that remains to be seen. TG’s goal is to remain open five days a week. Nelson said TG also offers “family meals to go” like they do in the spring.
That, and the wall tents, are “just another way we’re trying to be creative,” Nelson said.
Another eatery contacted, the popular Range Rider in downtown Enterprise, noted an end to its continued upward trend in business.
“Every year, we’ve been up a bit, but this year we saw a decline of about 6%,” said Nolan Davis, a bartender at the Range Rider.
He said part of that is to comply with social distancing mandates that caused the business to cut seating back to 50% — which includes several tables on the sidewalk outdoors.
“We’re still kicking through pretty well,” Davis said.
