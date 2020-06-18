A second round of grants is being awarded to businesses that have been harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD) and local partners including the Wallowa County Commission, the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, Wallowa County’s chapters of Soroptimist International and Rotary International and Wallowa Resources are supporting the effort.
The deadline to apply for the second round is Sunday, June 28. Decisions will be made Tuesday, June 30.
The application form is online at https://forms.gle/VHpaLd5TJCcndUNc6. A paper copy is available at the Wallowa County Courthouse on the bulletin board.
Anyone who applied for the first round but did not receive an award will automatically be considered for the second round. Grants are expected to be $1,000 or less.
Wallowa Resources is still accepting donations to help fund this grant program. Donations can be made at https://www.wallowaresources.org/donate-1), by mailing a check to 401 NE 1st St., Suite A; Enterprise, OR 97828 or at any Community Bank drive-up location. Write “Wallowa County Business Fund” in the check memo line.
For more information, contact Lisa Dawson, NEOEDD executive director, at lisadawson@neoedd.org or 541-426-3598, or Kristy Athens, outreach specialist, at 541-426-3598 or kristyathens@neoedd.org.
